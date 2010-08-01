pxctoday

  Today, 09:56 PM #1
    SBN 38s on a protec 6m6 mani and OP F/As

    225$ same carbs in the Kawasaki post just with a protec 6m6 manifold
  Today, 09:57 PM #2
    Re: SBN 38s on a protec 6m6 mani and OP F/As

    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=468664
    More pics
  Today, 09:57 PM #3
    Re: SBN 38s on a protec 6m6 mani and OP F/As

    Or manifold for 100$
