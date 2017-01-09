pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 09:32 PM #1
    driftmaster
    driftmaster is offline
    Top Dog
    Join Date
    May 2007
    Location
    Arkansas
    Posts
    1,837

    Eckler Water Sports Jet N Spray Build 3

    I plan on putting this one up for sale. Making this build thread to document the work. Some of you know this is the 3ed one for me to buid. I just can't say enough about the Jet & Spray, (long as its has the 144mm pump). I love these little boats.

    Think this one has to be the cleanest left on the planet. I will be pulling the 650 and installing a new rebuilt 701. Will do a port clean up and open the exhuast A bit. Will also install a new inpeller, cables, maybe some turf and running lights along with a full detail. If it doesn't bring good money. I'll swap my trade mark seat out with build #2, sell that one and keep this one.

    20170109_172009-1.jpg20170109_172343.jpg

    I did get around to fabbing up a aluminum cap for the office chair to slip into, works like a champ.

    20170109_185527.jpg20150528_172800-1-2.jpgIMG951884-1-1-1-1.jpg
    Last edited by driftmaster; Today at 09:42 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 