Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Eckler Water Sports Jet N Spray Build 3 #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2007 Location Arkansas Posts 1,837 Eckler Water Sports Jet N Spray Build 3 I plan on putting this one up for sale. Making this build thread to document the work. Some of you know this is the 3ed one for me to buid. I just can't say enough about the Jet & Spray, (long as its has the 144mm pump). I love these little boats.



Think this one has to be the cleanest left on the planet. I will be pulling the 650 and installing a new rebuilt 701. Will do a port clean up and open the exhuast A bit. Will also install a new inpeller, cables, maybe some turf and running lights along with a full detail. If it doesn't bring good money. I'll swap my trade mark seat out with build #2, sell that one and keep this one.



20170109_172009-1.jpg20170109_172343.jpg



I did get around to fabbing up a aluminum cap for the office chair to slip into, works like a champ.



20170109_185527.jpg20150528_172800-1-2.jpgIMG951884-1-1-1-1.jpg

