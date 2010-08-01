pxctoday

Thread: Head gasket

    440 Nut
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Feb 2014
    Location
    SoCal
    Age
    52
    Posts
    56

    Head gasket

    I bought a mariner head off e bay a while back with the intent on putting it on my 440 engine. Now things have changed , I found a good 550 engine so I'm using it. When I bought the head I also bought a .040 head gasket for the 440. My question is can I use the 440 mariner head on my 550 and can I use that head gasket ? I want to bump the compression up a bit to maybe about 165-170. What gasket should I be using ? Where do I buy it from ? Thanks !
    Last edited by 440 Nut; Today at 06:37 PM.
