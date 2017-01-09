Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Stubby pump come #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 50 Posts 498 Stubby pump come I never did a side by side comparison before. The difference in the volume in the high presume are of the jet nozzle should really make a difference in low end thrust. Can't wait for spring, just thought I would share the pick. Has anyone ever done a quanitative side by side test to actually show the difference.20170109_152834.jpg #2 resident guru Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 832 Re: Stubby pump come Are any pumps designed with a stubby? #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 50 Posts 498 Re: Stubby pump come I would think that most pumps are optimized for doing everything well. I just want low end pull so with all the hype,I was hoping that someone had some hard numbers. From a hydrodynamic standpoint, the greater the volume of the waterway the greater volume able to pass through it. It maybe that this is similar to boring the nozzle. Dunno #4 resident guru Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 832 Re: Stubby pump come my bet is it gives the extra volume to get that initial hit, but it has to kill, or worsen the efficiency. It has that water sitting there when u first hit it. I'm sure there is a nasa paper on the effects of larger or smaller cones #5 resident guru Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 832 Re: Stubby pump come I never knew they were that much smaller Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules