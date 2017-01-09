pxctoday

  Today, 06:17 PM
    Hydro-Mike
    PWCToday Guru
    Stubby pump come

    I never did a side by side comparison before. The difference in the volume in the high presume are of the jet nozzle should really make a difference in low end thrust. Can't wait for spring, just thought I would share the pick. Has anyone ever done a quanitative side by side test to actually show the difference.20170109_152834.jpg
  Today, 06:26 PM
    Benflynn
    Re: Stubby pump come

    Are any pumps designed with a stubby?
  Today, 07:02 PM
    Hydro-Mike
    Re: Stubby pump come

    I would think that most pumps are optimized for doing everything well. I just want low end pull so with all the hype,I was hoping that someone had some hard numbers. From a hydrodynamic standpoint, the greater the volume of the waterway the greater volume able to pass through it. It maybe that this is similar to boring the nozzle. Dunno
  Today, 07:11 PM
    Benflynn
    Re: Stubby pump come

    my bet is it gives the extra volume to get that initial hit, but it has to kill, or worsen the efficiency. It has that water sitting there when u first hit it. I'm sure there is a nasa paper on the effects of larger or smaller cones
  Today, 07:11 PM
    Benflynn
    Re: Stubby pump come

    I never knew they were that much smaller
