42mm reed intake manifold Is there anyone out there who made or makes a 42mm intake manifold for a 1993 reed motor 550sx, or do i just have to dremel out the stock manifold to fit a 42 keihin?

Dremel will have to work. about 10 min to do. I don't know of any aftermarket brands out there. I done 3 manifold for 42mm Sudco Carbs.....

Yeah i just bought a 42mm sudco so i guess dremel it is, im really looking forward to see the gain i get from it, im at 4000 ft running a 38 on a highly modded ski so im ready for the upgrade

