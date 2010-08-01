Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Sea-Doo showcases unique scientific testing of spark watercraft models #1 Administrator Join Date Sep 2006 Location Clearwater, FL Posts 1,327 Blog Entries 1 Sea-Doo showcases unique scientific testing of spark watercraft models

Sea-Doo has executed some highly scientific testing on the SPARK watercraft models to ensure customers are enjoying the most advanced watercraft fun possible. Experts in several fields were recruited to conduct unique testing procedures to evaluate specific features to confirm their watercraft industry leadership position. The areas evaluated included impact and scratch resistance testing, affects of extra-added weight to a platform, and usable storage space.



The nimble and lightweight Sea-Doo SPARK is the most accessible watercraft in the industry starting at $5299. Constructed with the lightweight and durable Polytec hull material the Sea-Doo SPARK is in a class of its own in terms of simple, family friendly watersports fun. Sea-Doo innovation and smart design have been put through the test by consumers as the SPARK is the most popular selling model for three years running and is now put through comprehensive lab testing to prove its built to continue the trend.

Visit the Sea-Doo YouTube channel at http://bit.ly/2i9hKWJ to view how the Sea-Doo SPARK withstands impact, scratches and whatever some claim in the full series of Sea-Doo  Scientifically Tested videos.





For more information on the Sea-Doo SPARK and all Sea-Doo watercraft models, please visit www.sea-doo.com.

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, Rotax, Can-Am, Spyder, Spark, RXP, RXT, RXT-X, TRIXX, ACE, iBR, Ergolock, T3 and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates.

*Championships not including stand-up watercraft classes.



For information about the product:

North America:

Tim McKercher

Competition, Events and Media Relations

Sea-Doo watercraft

Tel.: 321.409.0519

tim@look-marketing.com Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules