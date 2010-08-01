Thread: 96 Xp pump

|
|
-
resident guru
96 Xp pump
Pump has new bearings and wear ring, prob 6hrs, black ring, prop is next to perfect, I'm going rfi pump
70+ shipping
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 96 Xp pump
Is the impeller stock pitch? Come with nozzles?
Thanks
Alex
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
-
resident guru
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules