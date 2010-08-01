pxctoday

Thread: 96 Xp pump

    Benflynn
    96 Xp pump

    Pump has new bearings and wear ring, prob 6hrs, black ring, prop is next to perfect, I'm going rfi pump
    70+ shipping
    jetskijockey
    Re: 96 Xp pump

    Is the impeller stock pitch? Come with nozzles?

    Thanks
    Alex


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Benflynn
    Re: 96 Xp pump

    Yes and yes
