I have a clean 1995 WB1 for sale. I have everything needed for a Kawasaki 1100 conversion, but it is currently unassembled.

I did all the body and paint work 5 or 6 years ago and it has been used very little since then. Has an aluminum 144 drop shoe, stock 144 pump with Solas impeller and Riva rear exhaust. Comes with a top loader intake grate and Riva groovy ride plate.

I have a good running stock Kawasaki 1100 shortblock, exhaust, carbs and electronics as well as a conversion kit from Radd Dudes.

Willing to ship at buyers expense.

No trades

More pictures to come on Monday.

Patrick

801-643-0016

$3,999 OBO located in Ogden Utah




