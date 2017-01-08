|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
1995 Yamaha Wave Blaster 1100 For Sale
I have a clean 1995 WB1 for sale. I have everything needed for a Kawasaki 1100 conversion, but it is currently unassembled.
I did all the body and paint work 5 or 6 years ago and it has been used very little since then. Has an aluminum 144 drop shoe, stock 144 pump with Solas impeller and Riva rear exhaust. Comes with a top loader intake grate and Riva groovy ride plate.
I have a good running stock Kawasaki 1100 shortblock, exhaust, carbs and electronics as well as a conversion kit from Radd Dudes.
Willing to ship at buyers expense.
No trades
More pictures to come on Monday.
Patrick
801-643-0016
$3,999 OBO located in Ogden Utah
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- Grumpy Old Guy
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules