Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1995 Yamaha Wave Blaster 1100 For Sale #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2007 Location Ogden, Utah Age 34 Posts 83 1995 Yamaha Wave Blaster 1100 For Sale I have a clean 1995 WB1 for sale. I have everything needed for a Kawasaki 1100 conversion, but it is currently unassembled.



I did all the body and paint work 5 or 6 years ago and it has been used very little since then. Has an aluminum 144 drop shoe, stock 144 pump with Solas impeller and Riva rear exhaust. Comes with a top loader intake grate and Riva groovy ride plate.



I have a good running stock Kawasaki 1100 shortblock, exhaust, carbs and electronics as well as a conversion kit from Radd Dudes.



Willing to ship at buyers expense.



No trades



More pictures to come on Monday.



Patrick



801-643-0016



$3,999 OBO located in Ogden Utah









www.4SeasonsPower.com

info@4SeasonsPower.com

