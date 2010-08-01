Thread: 2015 fx ho

pxctoday

  Today, 02:45 PM
    ken's99yamaha_xl1200
    ken's99yamaha_xl1200 is online now
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Jun 2009
    Location
    VA Beach
    Posts
    440

    2015 fx ho

    Ski has very low hours, where It is presently located in FL. Ski is a VA ski. There are no issues with it. There are some scratches from a beaching but none mechanical. Ski was well maintained and looked after. It come with oem cover, trailer, 3 vest. I'm asking $10500 If interested plz send me a pm. ski.jpg
