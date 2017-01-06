Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki Parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2013 Location GA Age 48 Posts 6 Kawasaki Parts All prices + shipping



UMI intake grate-$50



20170106_183212[1].jpg20170106_183241[1].jpg



Westcoast Velocity Stack w/ stock carb and intake-$65



20170108_123605[1].jpg



SuperTrapp waterbox no baffles-$100



20170107_105655[1].jpg20170107_105703[1].jpg



550 stock ride plate w/ cutout-$25



Screenshot_20170108-125557[1].png



550 stock ride plate-$25



Screenshot_20170108-125603[1].png



kawasaki 550/650/750sx billet coupler-$65



Screenshot_20170108-131038[1].png



650sx drive shaft-$125



Screenshot_20170108-131307[1].png

650 R&D intake grate-$25



20170108_115803[1].jpg



550 Westcoast intake grate-$25

