Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: 96xp and 95 hx (787) forsale in central fl #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2012 Location florida Posts 456 96xp and 95 hx (787) forsale in central fl 96 xp20140309_105057.jpg20140426_170325.jpg20140309_105115.jpg

stage 1 miller motor ,westcoast carbs modified, umi steering , msd ignition , big hub pump 16/24 prop, factory pipe spec 1 the ski runs on 50/50 av gas and 93 with 195 compression It turns 7300 rpms on the rich side which is capable of alot more .



95 hx

787 swap 25 hrs on rebuild ( oem crank and pro x pistons )

R&D steering retains stock but brings you forward

msd ignition

solas xo

upgraded to 96 hx driveline along with 97 hx waterbox

R&D head with 175 psi

innovationeering intake

The motor is all stock including carbs it turns around 7k also on the rich side but safe and reliable .Both of the skis run amsoil premix with ethenol free gas and always fogged after each ride and never been in salt water . A double trailer (karavan) and a single trailer go with this . Im looking for 4600 for everything may seperate forthevright offer Im Last edited by 1blkc5; Today at 09:17 AM . 95 hx 787

96 xp with miller motor

92 gmc typhoon and 99 frc vette

95 hx 78796 xp with miller motor92 gmc typhoon and 99 frc vette #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2012 Location florida Posts 456 Re: 96xp and 95 hx (787) forsale in central fl I can deliver to the daytona free ride and will post more pictures later. 95 hx 787

96 xp with miller motor

92 gmc typhoon and 99 frc vette

95 hx 78796 xp with miller motor92 gmc typhoon and 99 frc vette #3 resident guru Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 816 Re: 96xp and 95 hx (787) forsale in central fl How does the he handle compared to the xp #4 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2012 Location florida Posts 456 Re: 96xp and 95 hx (787) forsale in central fl Both to different skis hx is for an experience rider 95 hx 787

96 xp with miller motor

92 gmc typhoon and 99 frc vette

95 hx 78796 xp with miller motor92 gmc typhoon and 99 frc vette #5 Frequent Poster Join Date Apr 2012 Location Riverside CA Posts 177 Re: 96xp and 95 hx (787) forsale in central fl Nice boats never seen a steering like that from r&d FRM racing made one back in the day is it adp. plate or mounts for the 785 engine ? #6 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2012 Location florida Posts 456 Re: 96xp and 95 hx (787) forsale in central fl Hx has uses mounts done by ktmduke here on the forum 95 hx 787

96 xp with miller motor

92 gmc typhoon and 99 frc vette

95 hx 78796 xp with miller motor92 gmc typhoon and 99 frc vette Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules