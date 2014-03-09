96 xp20140309_105057.jpg20140426_170325.jpg20140309_105115.jpg
stage 1 miller motor ,westcoast carbs modified, umi steering , msd ignition , big hub pump 16/24 prop, factory pipe spec 1 the ski runs on 50/50 av gas and 93 with 195 compression It turns 7300 rpms on the rich side which is capable of alot more .
95 hx
787 swap 25 hrs on rebuild ( oem crank and pro x pistons )
R&D steering retains stock but brings you forward
msd ignition
solas xo
upgraded to 96 hx driveline along with 97 hx waterbox
R&D head with 175 psi
innovationeering intake
The motor is all stock including carbs it turns around 7k also on the rich side but safe and reliable .Both of the skis run amsoil premix with ethenol free gas and always fogged after each ride and never been in salt water . A double trailer (karavan) and a single trailer go with this . Im looking for 4600 for everything may seperate forthevright offer Im
