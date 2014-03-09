pxctoday

  Today, 09:16 AM
    1blkc5
    Join Date
    Oct 2012
    Location
    florida
    Posts
    96xp and 95 hx (787) forsale in central fl

    96 xp20140309_105057.jpg20140426_170325.jpg20140309_105115.jpg
    stage 1 miller motor ,westcoast carbs modified, umi steering , msd ignition , big hub pump 16/24 prop, factory pipe spec 1 the ski runs on 50/50 av gas and 93 with 195 compression It turns 7300 rpms on the rich side which is capable of alot more .

    95 hx
    787 swap 25 hrs on rebuild ( oem crank and pro x pistons )
    R&D steering retains stock but brings you forward
    msd ignition
    solas xo
    upgraded to 96 hx driveline along with 97 hx waterbox
    R&D head with 175 psi
    innovationeering intake
    The motor is all stock including carbs it turns around 7k also on the rich side but safe and reliable .Both of the skis run amsoil premix with ethenol free gas and always fogged after each ride and never been in salt water . A double trailer (karavan) and a single trailer go with this . Im looking for 4600 for everything may seperate forthevright offer Im
  Today, 09:18 AM
    1blkc5
    Join Date
    Oct 2012
    Location
    florida
    Posts
    Re: 96xp and 95 hx (787) forsale in central fl

    I can deliver to the daytona free ride and will post more pictures later.
  Today, 09:20 AM
    Benflynn
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    Re: 96xp and 95 hx (787) forsale in central fl

    How does the he handle compared to the xp
  Today, 09:25 AM
    1blkc5
    Join Date
    Oct 2012
    Location
    florida
    Posts
    Re: 96xp and 95 hx (787) forsale in central fl

    Both to different skis hx is for an experience rider
  Today, 09:59 AM
    Runabout Girl
    Join Date
    Apr 2012
    Location
    Riverside CA
    Posts
    Re: 96xp and 95 hx (787) forsale in central fl

    Nice boats never seen a steering like that from r&d FRM racing made one back in the day is it adp. plate or mounts for the 785 engine ?
  Today, 11:04 AM
    1blkc5
    Join Date
    Oct 2012
    Location
    florida
    Posts
    Re: 96xp and 95 hx (787) forsale in central fl

    Hx has uses mounts done by ktmduke here on the forum
