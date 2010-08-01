Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Engine not revving up #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location Philippines Age 27 Posts 1 Engine not revving up Hi there,



i recently bought a waveblaster that has been modified from 700 to 760cc and it's got a pro-tec cylinder head, dual mikuni carbs (not sure the size), spark plugs are ngk B8ES and both new, Low speed 97.5High speed 135, 1.2 needle valve.



The engine idles fine, but it's not revving up, only when you pull the throttle very slow. When you pull it quick engine dies straight away, but will start immediately again. Spark plugs are black rather then brown.



Any suggestions on what to check and what's the best carburettor adjustment when you run them as dual?



