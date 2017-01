Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Yamaha superjet engine and pump #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2013 Location Mn Age 40 Posts 2 Yamaha superjet engine and pump Thinking about giving up on my 300sx conversion. So seeing if their is any interest in the engine and pump I was going to use.2002 Engine has factiry b pipe and a head. pump has a brand new impeller and freestyle cone. Ready to bolt in. The engine does have a broken coupler. No e box. Will separate $1200 bo 300sx hull for sale also...I will post pics soon Last edited by 1mntnrdr; Yesterday at 09:56 PM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2008 Location 4500 ft. Age 42 Posts 2,586 Re: Yamaha superjet engine and pump pm sent #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2013 Location Mn Age 40 Posts 2 Re: Yamaha superjet engine and pump IMG_0175.JPGIMG_0170.JPGIMG_0171.JPGIMG_0166.JPG Attached Images IMG_0169.JPG (1.71 MB, 5 views)

IMG_0169.JPG (1.71 MB, 5 views) IMG_0168.JPG (1.50 MB, 3 views)

IMG_0168.JPG (1.50 MB, 3 views) IMG_0165.JPG (1.04 MB, 5 views) #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2009 Location santa barbara/redding Posts 3,835 Blog Entries 1 Re: Yamaha superjet engine and pump mrd for sale ? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 8 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 8 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules