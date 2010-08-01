Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 750SX Coffman Exhaust Part #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2014 Location United States Age 25 Posts 15 750SX Coffman Exhaust Part Guys, Do any of you know where i can find a new pipe for my Coffman Exhaust? It is the Thin aluminum pipe that runs underneath the exhaust to the water box. It loosened up last summer and wore a hole in the aluminum. Any help with where i could find one would be appreciated. Just to be clear, it is the pipe in the top left of the picture. Coffman Exhaust.jpg #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 53 Posts 29,304 Re: 750SX Coffman Exhaust Part Why not just take it to a welder and have it patched? .......

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 8,659 Re: 750SX Coffman Exhaust Part Just get it patched as suggested, finding another would be impossible.



Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.

