750SX Coffman Exhaust Part
Guys, Do any of you know where i can find a new pipe for my Coffman Exhaust? It is the Thin aluminum pipe that runs underneath the exhaust to the water box. It loosened up last summer and wore a hole in the aluminum. Any help with where i could find one would be appreciated. Just to be clear, it is the pipe in the top left of the picture. Coffman Exhaust.jpg
Re: 750SX Coffman Exhaust Part
Why not just take it to a welder and have it patched?
Re: 750SX Coffman Exhaust Part
Just get it patched as suggested, finding another would be impossible.
