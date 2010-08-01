pxctoday

  Today, 01:44 PM
    veldy247
    Apr 2014
    United States
    25
    15

    750SX Coffman Exhaust Part

    Guys, Do any of you know where i can find a new pipe for my Coffman Exhaust? It is the Thin aluminum pipe that runs underneath the exhaust to the water box. It loosened up last summer and wore a hole in the aluminum. Any help with where i could find one would be appreciated. Just to be clear, it is the pipe in the top left of the picture. Coffman Exhaust.jpg
  Today, 01:53 PM
    JonnyX2
    Jun 2006
    Sin City USA
    53
    29,304

    Re: 750SX Coffman Exhaust Part

    Why not just take it to a welder and have it patched?
  Today, 02:25 PM
    BLRider
    Apr 2007
    SE MI
    53
    8,659

    Re: 750SX Coffman Exhaust Part

    Just get it patched as suggested, finding another would be impossible.
