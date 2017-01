Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Advent. #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2012 Location Oregon Age 29 Posts 266 Advent. Looks like I will be in the market for one of these in the near future, Or a different flywheel. I have been reading a lot about people having issues with them. This will be for a 750, recreational use. Need something reliable.



What are your experiences with them? Is it my only option for aftermarket cdi?



Thanks,

Alex 96 750ss- refinish in progress, 750bp bottom end, 800sxr top end, ada girtle head, sxr carbs/intake, tau ceti flame arrestors, tbm charging flywheel, coffman rocket pipe, jd scoop grate, jd ride plate, modified steering

JW porting work and blackjack carbs soon to come. With other mods. Engine is in pieces.



97 xp- fixer upper



