Have a really mint Supertrapp waterbox. Inlet/outlet 1 3/4" typical. No alterations, no cutting, no rub marks, burn marks. No hack job. All diffusser plates it came new with are there including the end cap. This Box is fully tuneable by adding , or subtracting the many diffusser plates. Gets rid of that "Angry, piped, 650 bumblebee" sound with a deep throated tone. Most I have seen are over a 100 bucks and are hacked and altered . Pay a little extra for something nice and purdy under the hood. Last pic shows where previous owner put a small clearance ding in the side of the chamber
$ 150.00 shipped 48 US
Again.. what's with the Earl Schiebe puke blue?