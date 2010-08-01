pxctoday

  Today, 01:13 AM
    Cleatusjo
    Cleatusjo is offline
    Top Dog Cleatusjo's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2014
    Location
    Chesapeake Bay, Anne Arundel co.
    Age
    59
    Posts
    1,700

    Sweet Supertrapp WaterBox. Complete, missing NOTHING !

    Have a really mint Supertrapp waterbox. Inlet/outlet 1 3/4" typical. No alterations, no cutting, no rub marks, burn marks. No hack job. All diffusser plates it came new with are there including the end cap. This Box is fully tuneable by adding , or subtracting the many diffusser plates. Gets rid of that "Angry, piped, 650 bumblebee" sound with a deep throated tone. Most I have seen are over a 100 bucks and are hacked and altered . Pay a little extra for something nice and purdy under the hood. Last pic shows where previous owner put a small clearance ding in the side of the chamber

    $ 150.00 shipped 48 US

    Again.. what's with the Earl Schiebe puke blue?
    97' Limited ZXI 1100
    94' Kawi TS 650cc
    93' Kawi TS, in progress
