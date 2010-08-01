pxctoday

  Yesterday, 10:23 PM #1
    johnnymac
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2006
    Location
    Burlington, Ontario
    Age
    33
    Posts
    14

    Kawasaki 800 Sea Couch

    Purchased a sea couch that was ready for some love. Had a few aftermarket parts I needed for the build like Coffman Pipe & water box, westcoast 44 intake/carb set up (using it on my friends SC) and a prop that works pretty good with the modified 650 set up.

    The he plan is to tear it down, paint and rebuild with a SXR 800 engine/electronics & carbs. Jet trim did a mat set and seat cover in black and red with yellow stitching. I plan on painting it white and reproducing the stock graphics but in red/black/yellow.

    Here Are a few pictures of the progress and parts
    . IMG_7032.JPGIMG_7035.JPGIMG_7037.JPGIMG_7039.JPGIMG_7047.JPGIMG_7049.JPGIMG_7055.PNGIMG_7056.PNGIMG_7057.PNG
  Yesterday, 10:28 PM #2
    BLRider
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    53
    Posts
    8,657

    Re: Kawasaki 800 Sea Couch

    Cool but the pictures didn't work.
  Yesterday, 10:41 PM #3
    johnnymac
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2006
    Location
    Burlington, Ontario
    Age
    33
    Posts
    14

    Re: Kawasaki 800 Sea Couch

    Fixed them. Today I scrubbed the hull interior with super clean and a lot of elbow grease and stripped the stickers. For the most part the paint came off as well so it worked out great.

    The carrier bearing housing is showing signs of surface cracking. Will get a pic to get feedback to run it or replace it. I also broke the throttle cable at the joiner so I will order one.

    Questions: Will the Coffman exhaust manifold bolt up to the Sxr motor? I think all I have to do is drill 2 more holes but not sure. Also for anyone who did the sxr motor, I'd like to keep the factory wire harness for the start stop switch, is it best to send the sc start stop to jss for update?
  Yesterday, 11:00 PM #4
    veedubs
    Join Date
    Jul 2012
    Location
    Atlanta Georgia
    Posts
    299

    Re: Kawasaki 800 Sea Couch

    Sub'd


  Yesterday, 11:47 PM #5
    cleetus
    Join Date
    May 2005
    Location
    Halifax
    Posts
    1,092

    Re: Kawasaki 800 Sea Couch

    love the build
  Today, 12:05 AM #6
    mmcahow
    Join Date
    Jul 2011
    Location
    minnesota
    Posts
    1,000

    Re: Kawasaki 800 Sea Couch

    Diggin it!
  Today, 12:17 AM #7
    mmcahow
    Join Date
    Jul 2011
    Location
    minnesota
    Posts
    1,000

    Re: Kawasaki 800 Sea Couch

    Also I would replace that driveshaft bearing. When they show signs of cracking and what not, they will start to leak.
  Today, 12:18 AM #8
    Hydro-Mike
    Join Date
    Sep 2015
    Location
    Northern Michigan
    Age
    50
    Posts
    493

    Re: Kawasaki 800 Sea Couch

    Cool pics.
