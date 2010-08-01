|
Kawasaki 800 Sea Couch
Purchased a sea couch that was ready for some love. Had a few aftermarket parts I needed for the build like Coffman Pipe & water box, westcoast 44 intake/carb set up (using it on my friends SC) and a prop that works pretty good with the modified 650 set up.
The he plan is to tear it down, paint and rebuild with a SXR 800 engine/electronics & carbs. Jet trim did a mat set and seat cover in black and red with yellow stitching. I plan on painting it white and reproducing the stock graphics but in red/black/yellow.
Here Are a few pictures of the progress and parts
. IMG_7032.JPGIMG_7035.JPGIMG_7037.JPGIMG_7039.JPGIMG_7047.JPGIMG_7049.JPGIMG_7055.PNGIMG_7056.PNGIMG_7057.PNG
Re: Kawasaki 800 Sea Couch
Cool but the pictures didn't work.
Re: Kawasaki 800 Sea Couch
Fixed them. Today I scrubbed the hull interior with super clean and a lot of elbow grease and stripped the stickers. For the most part the paint came off as well so it worked out great.
The carrier bearing housing is showing signs of surface cracking. Will get a pic to get feedback to run it or replace it. I also broke the throttle cable at the joiner so I will order one.
Questions: Will the Coffman exhaust manifold bolt up to the Sxr motor? I think all I have to do is drill 2 more holes but not sure. Also for anyone who did the sxr motor, I'd like to keep the factory wire harness for the start stop switch, is it best to send the sc start stop to jss for update?
Re: Kawasaki 800 Sea Couch
Sub'd
Re: Kawasaki 800 Sea Couch
Re: Kawasaki 800 Sea Couch
Re: Kawasaki 800 Sea Couch
Also I would replace that driveshaft bearing. When they show signs of cracking and what not, they will start to leak.
Re: Kawasaki 800 Sea Couch
