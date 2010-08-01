Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Drilling a 550 head for dual cooling #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2013 Location Atlanta, Ga Posts 332 Drilling a 550 head for dual cooling Years ago I did a 2nd fitting in the side of an early 440 head where the raised boss was. I now have a much later 550 reed head that has two bosses on the top of the head where I have seen pictures of installed fittings. I have seen some heads that appear to have slotted factory plugs in them.



550.Head.jpg



The bosses each have a little circle engraved into them which is throwing me a bit. Is it just a simple surface engraving, or is it an indicator of something else under the covers? Is it solid metal, do you just drill and tap it? Is it a machined plug that you slot and back out?



Classic 911 website: 750 X2 build thread:

Twin 550SXs build thread: Classic 911 website:



