Drilling a 550 head for dual cooling
Years ago I did a 2nd fitting in the side of an early 440 head where the raised boss was. I now have a much later 550 reed head that has two bosses on the top of the head where I have seen pictures of installed fittings. I have seen some heads that appear to have slotted factory plugs in them.
550.Head.jpg
The bosses each have a little circle engraved into them which is throwing me a bit. Is it just a simple surface engraving, or is it an indicator of something else under the covers? Is it solid metal, do you just drill and tap it? Is it a machined plug that you slot and back out?
