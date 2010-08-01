|
Waveblaster 1 wanted any condition
Hi, I'm looking for a waveblaster 1 in any condition (preferred is broken/blown up) trying to get something cheaper under 1k. Thank you you can contact me at 7seven42003738. I don't check this often so please just text.
Re: Waveblaster 1 wanted any condition
Will also take bare hulls
