Waveblaster 1 wanted any condition

Hi, I'm looking for a waveblaster 1 in any condition (preferred is broken/blown up) trying to get something cheaper under 1k. Thank you you can contact me at 7seven42003738. I don't check this often so please just text.

Re: Waveblaster 1 wanted any condition

Will also take bare hulls

