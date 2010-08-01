All parts are price listed plus shipping:
Wetjet Kraze/Westcoast exhaust with all hose, clamps, bracket, bolts and original 61x head (155-160psi when removed).
R&D 61x dual 44 carb intake with reeds. Broken reed petal and 2 screw heads broken off on reed cage.
$75
Stock dual 44 flame arrestor. I have the mounting plate and the 90 degree breather tube which are not pictured. No bolts included. Freshwater use and in great condition.
$35
61x stator
$75
61x flywheel a few of teeth worn (pictured)
$35
61x cdi $50
61x coil $25
Bed plates with bolts from 61x $25
6m6 Crankshaft pulled from 61x with slop in rear rod bearings. Needs rebuild. $65
Empty 61x ebox with seal and screws
$25
SN Superjet stock intake grate $7.50
SN superjet stock handle bars $7.50
SN Superjet stock impeller $30
Stock Yamaha 650 exhaust (6m6) with manifold, bracket, and head. $35
Wetjet Kraze ebox mount $10
Yamaha 6m6 (same as 701) flywheel cover. No need to buy block off plate. Gasket still attached and looks usable. $12.50
Stock 61x single carb intake $12.50
More pics
Stock finger throttles. Both work great. $20/eaS
Freestyle Head Enterprises 6m6 head, re-sleeved to 701 (basically a 61x). This head was on my ski when I bought it. I'm not sure of the port work/mods done to the head or the current bore size but it will need re-bore. The bottom of sleeves cut down. The carb intake on the engine was loose causing it to run lean. The bottom end wasn't worth rebuilding. I found a Wetjet donor motor setup, so I'm not going to use this head. $60