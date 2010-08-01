Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Used Yamaha Parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location Winston Salem, NC Age 42 Posts 19 Used Yamaha Parts



All parts are price listed plus shipping:



Wetjet Kraze/Westcoast exhaust with all hose, clamps, bracket, bolts and original 61x head (155-160psi when removed).



R&D 61x dual 44 carb intake with reeds. Broken reed petal and 2 screw heads broken off on reed cage.

$75



Stock dual 44 flame arrestor. I have the mounting plate and the 90 degree breather tube which are not pictured. No bolts included. Freshwater use and in great condition.

$35



61x stator

$75



61x flywheel a few of teeth worn (pictured)

$35



61x cdi $50



61x coil $25



Bed plates with bolts from 61x $25



6m6 Crankshaft pulled from 61x with slop in rear rod bearings. Needs rebuild. $65



Empty 61x ebox with seal and screws

$25



SN Superjet stock intake grate $7.50

SN superjet stock handle bars $7.50

SN Superjet stock impeller $30



Stock Yamaha 650 exhaust (6m6) with manifold, bracket, and head. $35



Wetjet Kraze ebox mount $10



Yamaha 6m6 (same as 701) flywheel cover. No need to buy block off plate. Gasket still attached and looks usable. $12.50



Stock 61x single carb intake $12.50



More pics



Stock finger throttles. Both work great. $20/ea



