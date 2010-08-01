pxctoday

  Today, 06:14 PM #1
    Mully74
    PWCToday Newbie
    Used Yamaha Parts



    All parts are price listed plus shipping:

    Wetjet Kraze/Westcoast exhaust with all hose, clamps, bracket, bolts and original 61x head (155-160psi when removed).

    R&D 61x dual 44 carb intake with reeds. Broken reed petal and 2 screw heads broken off on reed cage.
    $75

    Stock dual 44 flame arrestor. I have the mounting plate and the 90 degree breather tube which are not pictured. No bolts included. Freshwater use and in great condition.
    $35

    61x stator
    $75

    61x flywheel a few of teeth worn (pictured)
    $35

    61x cdi $50

    61x coil $25

    Bed plates with bolts from 61x $25

    6m6 Crankshaft pulled from 61x with slop in rear rod bearings. Needs rebuild. $65

    Empty 61x ebox with seal and screws
    $25

    SN Superjet stock intake grate $7.50
    SN superjet stock handle bars $7.50
    SN Superjet stock impeller $30

    Stock Yamaha 650 exhaust (6m6) with manifold, bracket, and head. $35

    Wetjet Kraze ebox mount $10

    Yamaha 6m6 (same as 701) flywheel cover. No need to buy block off plate. Gasket still attached and looks usable. $12.50

    Stock 61x single carb intake $12.50

    More pics

    Stock finger throttles. Both work great. $20/ea

    Freestyle Head Enterprises 6m6 head, re-sleeved to 701 (basically a 61x). This head was on my ski when I bought it. I'm not sure of the port work/mods done to the head or the current bore size but it will need re-bore. The bottom of sleeves cut down. The carb intake on the engine was loose causing it to run lean. The bottom end wasn't worth rebuilding. I found a Wetjet donor motor setup, so I'm not going to use this head. $60
  Today, 06:43 PM #2
    PrickofMisery
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home PrickofMisery's Avatar
    Re: Used Yamaha Parts

    That flywheel is for a Kawasaki 550.
  Today, 07:42 PM #3
    Mully74
    PWCToday Newbie
    Re: Used Yamaha Parts

    I pulled that flywheel from a Superjet with 61x bottom end. The 61x bottom end is pictured.
