  Today, 06:06 PM #1
    Live2ride Powersports
    Live2ride Powersports is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Live2ride Powersports's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    LIVE2RIDE POWERSPORTS
    Posts
    5,935

    * * * Seadoo 951 Cylinder, Carbs, Ext Manifolds etc * * * *

    Standard bore 951 cylinder (needs bore) $120 shipped to U.S
    O-ring exhaust manifold $65 shipped to U.S
    Gasket exhaust manifold $55 shipped to U.S
    Clean dual carbs $150 shipped to U.S
    (2 sets) of dual carbs (missing parts)Both for $110 shipped to U.S
    WORLDWIDE PARTS PIMP

    Live2ridepowersports@hotmail.com

    I accept Paypal, Cash, Checks, Money orders, first born child or trades for payment.

    Real men do it standing up!

  Today, 06:55 PM #2
    Re: * * * Seadoo 951 Cylinder, Carbs, Ext Manifolds etc * * * *

Cylinder Sold

    Cylinder Sold

