Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WetJet Kraze/Westcoast exhaust and OEM 61x head #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location Winston Salem, NC Age 42 Posts 19 WetJet Kraze/Westcoast exhaust and OEM 61x head Wetjet Kraze/Westcoast exhaust with all hose, clamps, bracket, bolts and original 61x head (155-160psi when remo ved). $150.00 plus shipping



Very good condition. Cut the stinger and turn 180 de grees and reweld for Superjet. The che apest power increase (+10 Hp) y ou can do for a Superjet or Blaster. I would have kept it and done the m od for my Superjet if I didn't alrea dy own a Factory B pipe. Attached Images IMG_0348.JPG (2.04 MB, 3 views)

IMG_0348.JPG (2.04 MB, 3 views) IMG_0347.JPG (2.84 MB, 4 views)

IMG_0347.JPG (2.84 MB, 4 views) IMG_0344.JPG (2.33 MB, 4 views)

