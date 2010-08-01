|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
Acceleration Technologies Inc. Zxi 900 Exhaust pipe????
has anybody ever heard about this pipe come off of Kawasaki zxi900 cannot find no information no pictures or nothing on it
-
PWCToday Newbie
Re: Acceleration Technologies Inc. Zxi 900 Exhaust pipe????
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Acceleration Technologies Inc. Zxi 900 Exhaust pipe????
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules