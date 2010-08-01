Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Bullett V2 w/1100 #1 The Nephew I dream skis Join Date Nov 2003 Location Bay Area, CA Age 29 Posts 646 Bullett V2 w/1100 Titled and registered in CA. Very clean build, new top end, mild porting, mikunis, ADA head, dasa intake, custom waterbox, upgraded coils, magnum 142 pump, comes with a couple ride plates. Just put a billet RRP pole on it (not pictured). Bought from Flores earlier this year and it rips! Runs on 91, I've probably only put around 10 hours on it since top end, only selling because I likely won't be racing as much as I thought this year. I can also swap out a stock pole setup with the RRP to reduce the price more for you. Asking $13,000, priced low compared to other V2s out there. If you are a serious buyer message me for my phone number. Thanks



