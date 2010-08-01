Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: blaster 1100 full part out... yamaha based #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2010 Location S. elgin IL Age 32 Posts 6,451 blaster 1100 full part out... yamaha based Built this as a spare.. No one seems to want it complete so Ill be parting it out.



Motor shows 119/119/119 psi compression on auto zone gauge





complete driveline already sold....





-Hull w/hood & seat $300



-OEM steer stemsetup $75



-B2 steer cable $60



-Extreme throttle bed plates $130



-Rhass motor mounts $130



-stock motor mounts $40



-yamaha 1100 short block $550



-1100 electronics w/flywheel $100



-Prok arrestors w/riva adaptors $150



-tripple 38 carbs w/fresh mikuni rebuilds $150



-Fuel pump w/fresh mikuni rebuild $40



-Hooker 15/16 solas impeller $225



-blowsion freestyle cone $40



-1100 exhuast $60



-2 raider waterboxes $75



-B1 gas tank $80



-intake w/carbon reeds $75



-billet throttle wheel $20



-Fuel pickups $20



-Fuel cap w/filler $20



-Start/stop swith $35



-OEM battery tray $20



-OEM ride plate $40



-DG scoop intake grate $50



-Rear seat latch $30



-1100 starter $55



-bendix $35



-fire extinguisher tube $10



-OEM arrestors $20









selling everything so just let me know what else you would need. IL Jet rider member #1

Sean 630-207-2492



Sean 630-207-2492



