blaster 1100 full part out... yamaha based
Built this as a spare.. No one seems to want it complete so Ill be parting it out.
Motor shows 119/119/119 psi compression on auto zone gauge
complete driveline already sold....
-Hull w/hood & seat $300
-OEM steer stemsetup $75
-B2 steer cable $60
-Extreme throttle bed plates $130
-Rhass motor mounts $130
-stock motor mounts $40
-yamaha 1100 short block $550
-1100 electronics w/flywheel $100
-Prok arrestors w/riva adaptors $150
-tripple 38 carbs w/fresh mikuni rebuilds $150
-Fuel pump w/fresh mikuni rebuild $40
-Hooker 15/16 solas impeller $225
-blowsion freestyle cone $40
-1100 exhuast $60
-2 raider waterboxes $75
-B1 gas tank $80
-intake w/carbon reeds $75
-billet throttle wheel $20
-Fuel pickups $20
-Fuel cap w/filler $20
-Start/stop swith $35
-OEM battery tray $20
-OEM ride plate $40
-DG scoop intake grate $50
-Rear seat latch $30
-1100 starter $55
-bendix $35
-fire extinguisher tube $10
-OEM arrestors $20
selling everything so just let me know what else you would need.
Re: blaster 1100 full part out... yamaha based
Cant believe nobody snagged this. Dirt cheap!
