  1. Today, 01:05 PM #1
    Stagesrt4
    Stagesrt4 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Stagesrt4's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    S. elgin IL
    Age
    32
    Posts
    6,451

    blaster 1100 full part out... yamaha based

    Built this as a spare.. No one seems to want it complete so Ill be parting it out.

    Motor shows 119/119/119 psi compression on auto zone gauge


    complete driveline already sold....


    -Hull w/hood & seat $300

    -OEM steer stemsetup $75

    -B2 steer cable $60

    -Extreme throttle bed plates $130

    -Rhass motor mounts $130

    -stock motor mounts $40

    -yamaha 1100 short block $550

    -1100 electronics w/flywheel $100

    -Prok arrestors w/riva adaptors $150

    -tripple 38 carbs w/fresh mikuni rebuilds $150

    -Fuel pump w/fresh mikuni rebuild $40

    -Hooker 15/16 solas impeller $225

    -blowsion freestyle cone $40

    -1100 exhuast $60

    -2 raider waterboxes $75

    -B1 gas tank $80

    -intake w/carbon reeds $75

    -billet throttle wheel $20

    -Fuel pickups $20

    -Fuel cap w/filler $20

    -Start/stop swith $35

    -OEM battery tray $20

    -OEM ride plate $40

    -DG scoop intake grate $50

    -Rear seat latch $30

    -1100 starter $55

    -bendix $35

    -fire extinguisher tube $10

    -OEM arrestors $20




    selling everything so just let me know what else you would need.
    IL Jet rider member #1

    Sean 630-207-2492

  2. Today, 03:27 PM #2
    spitz15
    spitz15 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home spitz15's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2008
    Location
    Cleveland, Ohio
    Posts
    2,631

    Re: blaster 1100 full part out... yamaha based

    Cant believe nobody snagged this. Dirt cheap!
    Im addicted...
