    new piston 951 rebuild and now "pitting balls" in spark plugs

    after installing new OEM piston/rings, wrist pin, bearing, circlips, base gasket, head gasket, torqued head bolts to spec following the correct sequence and reassembly, i start up the engine, let it idle a bit, couple blips of the throttle, engine sounds normal. I pull the rear spark plug (which is the side i replaced the piston) and look up into the spark plug area where the tip/electrode is located and see those "pitting balls" like tiny metal marbles. Anyone have any idea what's causing this? Any help/advice is appreciated.
    btw this was the bad piston i replaced 413064803[1].jpg now both cylinders are equal in compression
