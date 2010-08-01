Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: new piston 951 rebuild and now "pitting balls" in spark plugs #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2008 Location so cal Age 33 Posts 20 new piston 951 rebuild and now "pitting balls" in spark plugs after installing new OEM piston/rings, wrist pin, bearing, circlips, base gasket, head gasket, torqued head bolts to spec following the correct sequence and reassembly, i start up the engine, let it idle a bit, couple blips of the throttle, engine sounds normal. I pull the rear spark plug (which is the side i replaced the piston) and look up into the spark plug area where the tip/electrode is located and see those "pitting balls" like tiny metal marbles. Anyone have any idea what's causing this? Any help/advice is appreciated.

btw this was the bad piston i replaced 413064803[1].jpg now both cylinders are equal in compression

