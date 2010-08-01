|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
38mm CDK II on 650sx. Anyone have one on theirs?
Hey guys,
just curious if anyone has a 650sx with a 38mm Keihin CDKII on it or has had one?
ive got two questions:
1- for this setup (since this model came with a 28mm) what was your baseline with your high and low speed settings? Looks like for the SKI, the manual says 1 1/4 on the low and 5/8 on the high - but I just checked exactly where they are at and the previous owner had them at 3/4 on the LOW and 1 3/4 on the HIGH
2- on the idle stop screw on this carb, there's a "coil spring" and a collar as well (2 adjustable nuts that rest on each other) and mine were just hand tight (basically loose) and pretty much no resistance, so I screwed them down a bit to get them tightly snug, compressing the spring a bit.. This didn't move the actual idle stop screw. Where should this spring/collar be set? Down and tight? Any specific amount of turns?
It's part numbers 24,25 and 29 on here. Thanks guys!!
http://www.sudco.com/Diagrams323728/expcdk.gif
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- SDHX
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules