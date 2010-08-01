Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 38mm CDK II on 650sx. Anyone have one on theirs? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2016 Location SWFL Posts 65 38mm CDK II on 650sx. Anyone have one on theirs? Hey guys,

just curious if anyone has a 650sx with a 38mm Keihin CDKII on it or has had one?



ive got two questions:



1- for this setup (since this model came with a 28mm) what was your baseline with your high and low speed settings? Looks like for the SKI, the manual says 1 1/4 on the low and 5/8 on the high - but I just checked exactly where they are at and the previous owner had them at 3/4 on the LOW and 1 3/4 on the HIGH



2- on the idle stop screw on this carb, there's a "coil spring" and a collar as well (2 adjustable nuts that rest on each other) and mine were just hand tight (basically loose) and pretty much no resistance, so I screwed them down a bit to get them tightly snug, compressing the spring a bit.. This didn't move the actual idle stop screw. Where should this spring/collar be set? Down and tight? Any specific amount of turns?



It's part numbers 24,25 and 29 on here. Thanks guys!!



http://www.sudco.com/Diagrams323728/expcdk.gif Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) SDHX Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules