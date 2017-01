Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 440 impeller New skat, pjs #1 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2005 Location Temecula Age 35 Posts 1,826 440 impeller New skat, pjs Looking for a new impeller for a modified 550 with 440 pump. probably 16,16.5,17 is best. New if possible, I know a bunch of PJS ones were floating around. Last edited by GreyGoose; Today at 09:37 PM . Sent from my brick phone. #2 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 788 Re: 440 impeller New skat, pjs Pjs 17s on eBay pretty cheap #3 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 788 Re: 440 impeller New skat, pjs I have a cheap solas u could send out during the off season Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

