Seadoo 951 ony runs with 1 plug removed
Uncovered my Seadoo GTXL and GSX to clean them up and crank them over. The GSX cranked fine but the GTXL had a dead battery. Once the battery was disconnected, charged, and re-connected, I found the 951 would not start. Pulled the fwd cyl plug to check for spark, spun the engine over, and the dam thing started running. Cut the ski off, re-installed the fwd plug, and no start. Pulled the plug out again and the engine started right up. Re-installed the plug again and wont start. Ski ran fine the last time I cranked them a couple of months ago. Anybody ever experience this.?
