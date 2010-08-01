Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo 951 ony runs with 1 plug removed #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2003 Location Summerville, SC Posts 37 Seadoo 951 ony runs with 1 plug removed Uncovered my Seadoo GTXL and GSX to clean them up and crank them over. The GSX cranked fine but the GTXL had a dead battery. Once the battery was disconnected, charged, and re-connected, I found the 951 would not start. Pulled the fwd cyl plug to check for spark, spun the engine over, and the dam thing started running. Cut the ski off, re-installed the fwd plug, and no start. Pulled the plug out again and the engine started right up. Re-installed the plug again and wont start. Ski ran fine the last time I cranked them a couple of months ago. Anybody ever experience this.? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

