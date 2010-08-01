pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Unknown Prop

  1. Today, 07:15 PM #1
    trouble182002
    trouble182002 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Mar 2010
    Location
    Long Island
    Posts
    59

    Unknown Prop

    Thought I posted this is the parts section, apologies. Please delete, I will repost in parts

    I have no idea what it's from or what it fits. If anyone is interested, throw me an offer.

    Caliper measures 153 mm

    Thanks
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by trouble182002; Today at 07:21 PM. Reason: Posted in wrong area
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 