2002 F12X died and won't start. I finally had a chance to take this thing to the water after the repairs(wastegate actuator, manifold, spark plugs, fuel filter etc.) I did run it in the water for about 5 minutes last week to make sure it would run. This time I took it off of the trailer and sat on it. It started fine, backed up and took off. After about 15 second(55mph) the ski died and would not restart. It just cranks. Floated it back to the trailer and got it to the house. I pulled the plugs to make sure I was getting spark, and it is. I pulled the fuel pump assembly out because I didn't think it was coming on when the lanyard was clipped in, but I confirmed the pump motor runs for 1-2 seconds when the lanyard is clipped in. I reinstalled the pump and plugs and it still will not crank. I am not sure if it is normal or not, but the warning light flashes and beeps when the lanyard is clipped in and the battery symbol is flashing at the same time. I tried putting the battery charger on it and that did not help. Any ideas on what to check next?

