  Today, 06:13 PM #1
    jason 650sx
    Wanted r&d zxi 1100 intake manifold

    Need for my new sudco 42mm anybody willing to let go? Or some v force stage 2 need 3....
  Today, 06:17 PM #2
    WhiskeyD
    Re: Wanted r&d zxi 1100 intake manifold

    I've been looking for like 3 months now for one, or any used aftermarket 1100 intake really. Good luck

    Sent from my Nexus 6P using Tapatalk
