Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 4 SXR Motor Mounts #1 I dream skis Join Date Jan 2004 Location Largo, FL Posts 656 4 SXR Motor Mounts I have a set of 4 used Motor Mounts- green in color for sale. Came out of a Kaw. SXR Limited.

$80.00 SHIPPED for all 4 IN THE US



I have Paypal



Located in Treasure Island, FL. Attached Images 20170105_135520_resized.jpg (390.4 KB, 0 views)

20170105_135520_resized.jpg (390.4 KB, 0 views) 20170105_135522_resized.jpg (383.2 KB, 0 views)

20170105_135522_resized.jpg (383.2 KB, 0 views) 20170105_135524_resized.jpg (379.1 KB, 0 views)

20170105_135524_resized.jpg (379.1 KB, 0 views) 20170105_135531_resized.jpg (374.7 KB, 0 views) Last edited by Jetrace19; Today at 04:17 PM .

145 Boardwalk Place East

Madeira Beach, Florida 33773

www.jacksboatrentals.com Jack's Boat and Waverunner Rental145 Boardwalk Place EastMadeira Beach, Florida 33773 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules