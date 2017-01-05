I have an OEM Kawasaki SXR complete Electrical box w/ advent ignition & external curve adjuster for 2004 + up. Box is complete and came off of a well-running Kaw. Limited. WORKS EXCELLENT in GREAT condition.
Advent is D7 Curve set.
$475 SHIPPED IN THE US
I have Paypal
Located in Treasure Island, FL
Last edited by Jetrace19; Today at 04:18 PM.
Jack's Boat and Waverunner Rental
145 Boardwalk Place East
Madeira Beach, Florida 33773
www.jacksboatrentals.com
