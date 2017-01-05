|
I dream skis
2 Stock Kawasaki Sxr OEM waterboxes
I have two used Kawasaki SXR OEM waterboxes for sale. Both in Great Condition.
$175/ea
OR
$300 for BOTH
SHIPPED IN THE US
I have paypal
Located in Treasure Island, FL
