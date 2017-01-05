pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 03:47 PM #1
    Jetrace19
    Jetrace19 is online now
    I dream skis Jetrace19's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2004
    Location
    Largo, FL
    Posts
    656

    2 Stock Kawasaki Sxr OEM waterboxes

    I have two used Kawasaki SXR OEM waterboxes for sale. Both in Great Condition.

    $175/ea
    OR
    $300 for BOTH

    SHIPPED IN THE US
    I have paypal

    Located in Treasure Island, FL
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by Jetrace19; Today at 03:50 PM.
    Jack's Boat and Waverunner Rental
    145 Boardwalk Place East
    Madeira Beach, Florida 33773
    www.jacksboatrentals.com
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 