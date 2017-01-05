|
I dream skis
RRP cast handlepole
I have a used RRP cast Handlepole.
Black ends, Silver tubes with white tube wraps.
COMES WITH- Bushings, steering stop and all hardware pictured.
EXCELLENT COND!
$675 SHIPPED IN THE US
I HAVE PAYPAL
Located in Treasure Island, FL.
