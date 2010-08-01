|
Yamaha Reverse Bucket retrofit to '94 WaveRaider?
'94 Yamaha RA700S: is there a way to add a reverse bucket?
Thanks, GP
Re: Yamaha Reverse Bucket retrofit to '94 WaveRaider?
You will lose the trim tho.
You'll need the reverse bucket and nozzel from a waveVenture.
Swap the steering cable and warter cooling in from top to bottom
cut ride plate flush with back of hull or find other short ride plate
thats works. I don't know of one that does. You'll also lose the speed sensor
unless you cut and reweld it back on.
