Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Yamaha Reverse Bucket retrofit to '94 WaveRaider? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2016 Location NY Age 73 Posts 1 Yamaha Reverse Bucket retrofit to '94 WaveRaider? '94 Yamaha RA700S: is there a way to add a reverse bucket?

Thanks, GP #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2007 Location Arkansas Posts 1,835 Re: Yamaha Reverse Bucket retrofit to '94 WaveRaider? You will lose the trim tho.



You'll need the reverse bucket and nozzel from a waveVenture.

Swap the steering cable and warter cooling in from top to bottom

cut ride plate flush with back of hull or find other short ride plate

thats works. I don't know of one that does. You'll also lose the speed sensor

unless you cut and reweld it back on. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 7 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 7 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules