  Today, 10:34 AM #1
    Greg3575266
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Dec 2016
    Location
    NY
    Age
    73
    Posts
    1

    Yamaha Reverse Bucket retrofit to '94 WaveRaider?

    '94 Yamaha RA700S: is there a way to add a reverse bucket?
    Thanks, GP
  Today, 10:51 AM #2
    driftmaster
    Top Dog
    Join Date
    May 2007
    Location
    Arkansas
    Posts
    1,835

    Re: Yamaha Reverse Bucket retrofit to '94 WaveRaider?

    You will lose the trim tho.

    You'll need the reverse bucket and nozzel from a waveVenture.
    Swap the steering cable and warter cooling in from top to bottom
    cut ride plate flush with back of hull or find other short ride plate
    thats works. I don't know of one that does. You'll also lose the speed sensor
    unless you cut and reweld it back on.
