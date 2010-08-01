Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: wtb Polaris driveline/pump/hurricane parts #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2013 Location Dawsonville, GA Posts 90 wtb Polaris driveline/pump/hurricane parts Looking for

-later, stainless 6 vane 148mm polaris pump. Or an aftermarket stainless pump, if any were made.

-aftermarket concord or swirl impellers

-polaris engine to driveshaft coupler.

-hurricane driveshaft support bearing from the 97 models

-hurricane seat latch

-hurricane performance parts (intake grate, ride plate, hull extensions, steering/bars, hood cover)



