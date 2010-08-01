|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
wtb Polaris driveline/pump/hurricane parts
Looking for
-later, stainless 6 vane 148mm polaris pump. Or an aftermarket stainless pump, if any were made.
-aftermarket concord or swirl impellers
-polaris engine to driveshaft coupler.
-hurricane driveshaft support bearing from the 97 models
-hurricane seat latch
-hurricane performance parts (intake grate, ride plate, hull extensions, steering/bars, hood cover)
Send me a pm. Thanks
