Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Fuel Baffle for 94 Seadoo GTX #1 resident guru Join Date May 2009 Location South Carolina Age 52 Posts 853 Fuel Baffle for 94 Seadoo GTX Looking to purchase a working or non working baffle for a 94 GTX. This is the very short baffle not the one that is 9 3/4" long from the black bushing to end of baffle but should be around 9 ".



Need one that is usable and can be repaired. The thought that leads to no action is not thought - It is dreaming!!

Think Big!!



Some people have hobbies - some people have addictions - I have jet skis!! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules