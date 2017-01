Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: New SXR build at ProWatercraft.com #1 U-Boat Captian - S.S. SeaDevil resident guru Join Date Mar 2005 Location LHC Posts 1,181 New SXR build at ProWatercraft.com So you just got the 2017 SXR and you have been dreaming about this ski for months now. What is at the top of your aftermarket list to purchase?



Stay tuned as ProWatercraft will be building a 2017 SXR with support from our vendors in the near future.



So what's the first item you'll buy?

JR STAR http://www.facebook.com/JRStarRacing #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2007 Location medina, Ohio Age 48 Posts 319 Re: New SXR build at ProWatercraft.com I hope someone makes a quality hand held tuner. Last edited by futom; Today at 10:33 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules