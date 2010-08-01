Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: Jet boat decision. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location michigan Age 46 Posts 72 Jet boat decision. I need some help guys I am at a dilemma I am in the market for a jet boat I have the opportunity to purchase either a 95 speedster with two engines with lots of extras including two spare motors or a 97 challenger with a single drive motor that has been rebuilt both are comparable in price is there something that I need to look for? #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2013 Location Apex, NC Posts 81 Re: Jet boat decision. I own a 97 challenger, and will say first hand that the 787 is not enough for that boat. It's a jet ski motor and is severely overburdened by the weight and torque demand. You basically have it at full throttle the whole time. I blew 3 motors in mine (potentially caused by a shell in my cooling system found after motor 3 failed) and ended up putting a 4tec in it. It was a crazy project, but the boat is awesome now. The twin engine speedster is perhaps the most fun ive ever had with a boat. It's very nimble and super responsive. You WILL like it. It does have twin motors which makes it a bit more reliable, in terms of not getting stranded. However, it's twice as many engines to give you trouble and keep maintained. It will also use more fuel as two smaller engines drinking at full throttle consume more than one larger one. But you will go faster, and plane quicker with more passengers. I would get the twin, and when you kill one of the motors, gut it and put those 900 ace spark motors in there



Sent from my SM-G930V using Tapatalk Last edited by idoseadoo; Today at 03:45 PM . #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location michigan Age 46 Posts 72 Re: Jet boat decision. Food for thought thanks a lot. It does come with all kinds of extras cause a guy that I am trading for it had two of them the other one had a bad hull so he stripped it took the engines out and a bunch of other stuff off of it so I'm basically getting two boats with just one hull. What I'm doing is trading my dune buggy for it even trade. #4 resident guru Join Date Aug 2008 Location Indianapolis Posts 1,053 Re: Jet boat decision. While these boats are fun, those ancient dual engine boats use an insane amount of fuel, like 35 gals per hour WOT. If you plan to boat a lot, it is more economical to buy a later 4TEC version. #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 44 Posts 11,504 Re: Jet boat decision. Damn at that fuel consumption rate, just buy a real jet boat. #6 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location michigan Age 46 Posts 72 Re: Jet boat decision. I'm not spending a single penny for this remember. I'm trading my 250 cc dune buggy for it #7 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2013 Location Apex, NC Posts 81 Re: Jet boat decision. It's not 35gph, closer to 16. Each of those 717s Burns 8.something per hour at wide open, and with dual engines, you can cruise with less than wot. It does burn oil too, but you can get away using the cheaper non synthetic in the 717. But with a 27gal tank, you'll probably need to refuel every day. In fact, when i built my fuel tank, i tried to maximize the capacity. Got it to about 32gal. But anyway, the twin engine speedster is sooooo fun! Make sure your passengers use those grab handles because they will actually need them. Can't say the same for any other boat besides my own. When you turn, that boat doesn't slow down. And you can do the submarine move, look it up on YouTube



Sent from my SM-G930V using Tapatalk Last edited by idoseadoo; Today at 04:20 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) AC 46 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules