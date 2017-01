Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: trick question ? #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 7,820 trick question ? why do you flush your ski after a ride ???????



modded X2 650



modded Ultra 150 """SOLD"""



stock looking ZXI 900 ""SELLING"""



Jerry Rigging is my specialty .....





Originally Posted by hyosung

so when you say i """ hammer and slap things together " "" this may be so , BUT they are hammered and slapped together SOLID 2 x 650 sx custom build (my toys) http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=425767 modded X2 650modded Ultra 150 """SOLD"""stock looking ZXI 900""SELLING"""Jerry Rigging is my specialty.....Originally Posted byso when you say i """ hammer and slap things together """ this may be so , BUT they are hammered and slapped together SOLID #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 84 Posts 3,933 Re: trick question ? I never do. I never flush the toilet, either. I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



#3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 7,820 Re: trick question ? come on , i want to hear from some expurts the reasons why they think we should flush our skis after every ride,, BTW weather was 39 c here today , had the best sunset ride after a roasting hot day Last edited by hyosung; Today at 11:06 AM .



modded X2 650



modded Ultra 150 """SOLD"""



stock looking ZXI 900 ""SELLING"""



Jerry Rigging is my specialty .....





Originally Posted by hyosung

so when you say i """ hammer and slap things together " "" this may be so , BUT they are hammered and slapped together SOLID 2 x 650 sx custom build (my toys) http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=425767 modded X2 650modded Ultra 150 """SOLD"""stock looking ZXI 900""SELLING"""Jerry Rigging is my specialty.....Originally Posted byso when you say i """ hammer and slap things together """ this may be so , BUT they are hammered and slapped together SOLID #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2008 Location 4500 ft. Age 42 Posts 2,581 Re: trick question ? ^^^ we dont give a fuk colin...its snowing here! keep it to yourself about your flushing and riding... #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 7,820 Re: trick question ? Originally Posted by hellcat66 Originally Posted by ^^^ we dont give a fuk colin...its snowing here! keep it to yourself about your flushing and riding... ***** Last edited by hyosung; Today at 11:57 AM .



modded X2 650



modded Ultra 150 """SOLD"""



stock looking ZXI 900 ""SELLING"""



Jerry Rigging is my specialty .....





Originally Posted by hyosung

so when you say i """ hammer and slap things together " "" this may be so , BUT they are hammered and slapped together SOLID 2 x 650 sx custom build (my toys) http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=425767 modded X2 650modded Ultra 150 """SOLD"""stock looking ZXI 900""SELLING"""Jerry Rigging is my specialty.....Originally Posted byso when you say i """ hammer and slap things together """ this may be so , BUT they are hammered and slapped together SOLID Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Cliff Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules