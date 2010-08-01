pxctoday

Thread: Freestyle parts

  Today, 08:12 AM
    paolocarnevali33
    paolocarnevali33 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Nov 2016
    Location
    Kuwait
    Age
    22
    Posts
    17

    Freestyle parts

    Brand new foothold kit purchased from hurricane industries.


    plates+bolts+blue washers
    visual carbon competition footholds 200$ shipped ups


    blowsion yamaha fuel cap+filler 50$ shipped with other parts
    available


    Blowsion dual hole handlepole bracket, recently anodized+brand new fri hood hooks 180$ Shipped (blue)

    blowsion blue fuel line 4m+FRI water line 4m+2 fuel filters 50$ shipped with bracket


    showtime freestyle hood impact pad+face pad 45$ shipped US

    Text me for faster response +96599886766
