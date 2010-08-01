Thread: Freestyle parts

|
Freestyle parts
Brand new foothold kit purchased from hurricane industries.
plates+bolts+blue washers
visual carbon competition footholds 200$ shipped ups
blowsion yamaha fuel cap+filler 50$ shipped with other parts
available
Blowsion dual hole handlepole bracket, recently anodized+brand new fri hood hooks 180$ Shipped (blue)
blowsion blue fuel line 4m+FRI water line 4m+2 fuel filters 50$ shipped with bracket
showtime freestyle hood impact pad+face pad 45$ shipped US
Text me for faster response +96599886766
