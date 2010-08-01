Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Thoughts on Sea Doo Spark #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2016 Location Michigan (MI) Posts 1 Thoughts on Sea Doo Spark Hello all I am from Michigan and am looking to get a pair of PWC's this summer. I have rode a few PWC's through rentals but that is the extent of my experience. I would like to get a pair of skis to tool around on with some friends. I have been looking into the used market as I would love to pick up a nice pair with a trailer for $5-$6k but it seems that all the options are 1994-1998 and 2 strokes which I have heard to stay away from.



I came across the Spark and they look amazing, and seem to be a great entry level option. I would probably go for the 2-up 90hp version without IBR or any of the fancy stuff. I don't plan on towing, and would like to be able to haul a 2nd passenger with no issues from time to time, I just don't want to invest my money on something that I get bored with. What's the deal with the reliability? handlebars breaking and hulls cracking? I plan on riding in fresh water lakes.



Looking for opinions and advice from experts and owners! Would I be better off picking up older used skis to start with and risking possible mechanical issues or buying something like these new entry level and knowing it is not only brand new but with warranty?



Thanks guys! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules