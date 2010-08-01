Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Good Jet Ski Tech in Orlando, FL? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2009 Location Orlando Age 46 Posts 6 Good Jet Ski Tech in Orlando, FL? Hi All,

I have an old Polaris SL750s and a 2002 Sea Doo GTX 4-Tec that need work and I'm hoping to find a reasonable, reliable mechanic to take them to or maybe offers pick up/drop off.



The Polaris has a whopping 27 hours on it but sat with bad fuel for a while. I tried to clean it up a few years ago and soaked the injector tips in sea foam. It would start but was starving for fuel. It would backfire and blow the exhaust host off the outlet, someone suggested it might have a clog from mud daubers (wasps). I'm too busy at work to play with it more. I assume it needs a new fuel filter, tune up and general going through as it has not been run in 11 years.



I actually have two SL750s and both need a lot more help. I paid a guy $500+ to redo the carbs on them and he ended up taking the fuel tank out of one to fix the other. The one he fixed ran really well but 2 days later had a dead battery (it was new) and would not crank even with a booster. I am not sure but the start button may have been stuck and somehow kicked on overnight as it was tight feeling and wouldn't push the day I noticed the problem (rubber cover is gone, rain got in and corroded it a bit). I loosened it up and only get a weak click from the relay box. Not sure if the starter burned up or if something electrical like the stator shorted out and killed the battery. The second "donor ski" 750 has a locked wear ring from sitting (and prior salt water use/corrosion) and may also have a short as the battery went dead really fast back when I parked it, I really never dug into it too deeply. As it has no fuel tank, I will probably part it out. The wife says fix and use them or get rid of them so I'm hoping I can find someone who can help. get at least one or two of them running.



Any references would be appreciated!



