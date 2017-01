Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New Mel Miller 1050 Piston #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2003 Location NJ Posts 10 New Mel Miller 1050 Piston For Sale one new Wiseco Piston kit p/n 9903M09283. This is the 92.83mm piston used to build the 1050cc engine. The piston has been coated by Swaintech with thermal barrier coating on the crown and Teflon on the skirt. These pistons were only available directly from Mel Miller. Good for someone looking for a spare piston for their 1050...

