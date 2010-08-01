Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Reed 550 rev limiter #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 158 Reed 550 rev limiter image.jpg

Kawi reed 550 rev limiter /stopper relay , install in your Pistion Port box to upgrade to electric rev limiter instead of original outdated fuel relay solenoid type it came with , will include wiring mod and color code change instructions , pre tested , bolts in place of old type , 50$ shipped Last edited by Bionic racing; Today at 01:32 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules