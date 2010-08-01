|
Reed 550 rev limiter
Kawi reed 550 rev limiter /stopper relay , install in your Pistion Port box to upgrade to electric rev limiter instead of original outdated fuel relay solenoid type it came with , will include wiring mod and color code change instructions , pre tested , bolts in place of old type , 50$ shipped
