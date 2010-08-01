pxctoday

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  Today, 01:29 PM
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    Frequent Poster Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    158

    Reed 550 rev limiter

    image.jpg
    Kawi reed 550 rev limiter /stopper relay , install in your Pistion Port box to upgrade to electric rev limiter instead of original outdated fuel relay solenoid type it came with , will include wiring mod and color code change instructions , pre tested , bolts in place of old type , 50$ shipped
    Last edited by Bionic racing; Today at 01:32 PM.
