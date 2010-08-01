Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: sxr 800 head on 750? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2013 Location ontario Age 23 Posts 6 sxr 800 head on 750? Hey guys, found a sxr Kommander billet head on a local buy and sell site. Just wondering if it will fit and still give me a bump in compression on my kawasaki 750 motor?

thanks in advance guys! #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 53 Posts 29,291 Re: sxr 800 head on 750? The head itself will work for sure on BP750 but you most likely need correct size, type and bore domes and if it is girdled you most likely nedd to clearance the cylinder. .......

