  Today, 01:21 PM #1
    draza
    draza is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2017
    Location
    mostar
    Posts
    1

    Ripped off by maxxx555 (Maxx Worachat from Thailand)

    Sorry, first time, only to say I bought carbs (and some other his parts) from @maxxx555 in January 2015.
    Received 8 months after I bought. I install, carbs break. See photo.
    I send back, he say he forgot to put glue on carbs!
    6 months after (April 2016) I receive. Now another piece broken (see photo). I replace that piece, complete ski, try again, carbs break again!!!!
    I send carbs back!!!
    He no reply. Then November he says he will ship fix, but I still didnt get them.
    Please help, 2 years I cant drive ski. Very very expensive carbs.
    All email in photos I tell truth.

    max-50-carbs.jpgWIN_20160424_091149.JPGmaxcarbs1.pngmaxcarbs2.pngmaxcarbs3.pngmaxcarbs4.pngmaxcarbs5.png
  Today, 01:54 PM #2
    mmcahow
    mmcahow is offline
    resident guru mmcahow's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2011
    Location
    minnesota
    Posts
    997

    Re: Ripped off by maxxx555 (Maxx Worachat from Thailand)

    You get foooooked.
