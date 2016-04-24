|
|
-
Ripped off by maxxx555 (Maxx Worachat from Thailand)
Sorry, first time, only to say I bought carbs (and some other his parts) from @maxxx555 in January 2015.
Received 8 months after I bought. I install, carbs break. See photo.
I send back, he say he forgot to put glue on carbs!
6 months after (April 2016) I receive. Now another piece broken (see photo). I replace that piece, complete ski, try again, carbs break again!!!!
I send carbs back!!!
He no reply. Then November he says he will ship fix, but I still didnt get them.
Please help, 2 years I cant drive ski. Very very expensive carbs.
All email in photos I tell truth.
max-50-carbs.jpgWIN_20160424_091149.JPGmaxcarbs1.pngmaxcarbs2.pngmaxcarbs3.pngmaxcarbs4.pngmaxcarbs5.png
-
resident guru
Re: Ripped off by maxxx555 (Maxx Worachat from Thailand)
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules